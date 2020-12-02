Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,399 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,229,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,208,000 after buying an additional 990,355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,499,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,592,000 after buying an additional 700,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,177,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,464,000 after buying an additional 207,214 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 10.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,416,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,956,000 after buying an additional 509,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,322,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,405,000 after buying an additional 291,204 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.