Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 990.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,617 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 172.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 122.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $51,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Truist upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $49.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

