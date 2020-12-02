Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,462 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth $70,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $129,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 31.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EQT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EQT from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Friday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

EQT stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.47. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $17.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.85 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

