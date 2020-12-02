Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 121,073 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.06% of Allison Transmission worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 15.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $49.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.30.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

