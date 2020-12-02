Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.66 Million Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,667 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,053 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 94.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $77,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.52.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

