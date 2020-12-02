Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,946 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average of $59.72. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $67.91. The company has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.