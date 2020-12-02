Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $5.51 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,936 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,127 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,658,276 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,847,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,940,000 after buying an additional 496,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,778,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,113,000 after buying an additional 199,575 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $205.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

