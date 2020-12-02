Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $6.20 Million Stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 751.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,408 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,824 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.20% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 67.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.3% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 46,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 19.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 13.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. 55.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of BVN opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.