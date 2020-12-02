Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $7.12 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 92.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 439,501 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.69.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $224.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.76 and a 200-day moving average of $202.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,334,656 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

