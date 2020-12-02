Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $7.56 Million Position in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 144.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,328 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.21% of National Oilwell Varco worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

About National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

