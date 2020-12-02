Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,472 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVTR stock opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 226.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.90.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.03.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 103,440 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $2,422,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,999.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $893,559,267.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,177,420 shares of company stock valued at $897,272,050. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

