Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 424.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,080 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,059 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM opened at $151.26 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $153.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $171.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.60.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,328 shares of company stock worth $9,036,666 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

