Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 267.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $514.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $558.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $590.13. The company has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $328.13 and a 52 week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.67 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $737.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.52.

In other news, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,977,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total value of $54,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,987,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock worth $15,295,599 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

