Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 19,382 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 717,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,382 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2,869.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

