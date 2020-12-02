Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 3,195 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 731,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,282,000 after purchasing an additional 220,494 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 265,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,403,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $73.81. The company has a market capitalization of $158.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.