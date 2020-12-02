Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 55,810 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,810 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.07% of Essential Utilities worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,515,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,686,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,477,000 after purchasing an additional 89,512 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,885,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,893,000 after purchasing an additional 228,223 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 48.7% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,847,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,028,000 after purchasing an additional 604,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $67,210,000.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WTRG opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $348.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.2507 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

In other news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $242,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $1,556,565.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.