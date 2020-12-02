Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 537.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 39,138 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Etsy were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $154.67 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $164.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.39, for a total transaction of $119,302.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,190 shares in the company, valued at $287,744.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $1,088,514.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,480,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,795 shares of company stock worth $44,716,214. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

