Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Position in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,643,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 42,824 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 4.34% of StealthGas worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Towerview LLC increased its holdings in StealthGas by 1.6% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 977,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 15,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StealthGas stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $86.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.87. StealthGas Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). StealthGas had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GASS. Zacks Investment Research lowered StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

StealthGas Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

