Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 274,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,739 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,610,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,597 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,721,000 after purchasing an additional 686,963 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,673,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,346,000 after purchasing an additional 232,748 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,748,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,580 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 438,819 shares during the period. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $202,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $745,980. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.64.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

