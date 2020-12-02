Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,463 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.07% of Stantec worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 95,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 67,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $33.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1186 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Stantec from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Stantec from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

