Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 23,326 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,326 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.22% of Schrödinger worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 717.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 74,557 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,555,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 20.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Schrödinger by 54.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $7,137,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane Brauner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $287,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,697.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,452,938 shares of company stock worth $307,630,547 over the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SDGR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $67.79 on Wednesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $99.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average is $68.81.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

