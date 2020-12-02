Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 2,350 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,084,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,635,000 after acquiring an additional 75,715 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,441,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,236,000 after acquiring an additional 24,549 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,766,000 after acquiring an additional 123,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,481,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 151,494.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,720,000 after buying an additional 955,933 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYNH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $65.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.23.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,154.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,422,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $223,189,812.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,773,813 shares of company stock worth $223,685,310 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

