Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 36.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 315.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $123.47 on Wednesday. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $189.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 1.63.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.93.

In other news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 4,112 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $443,273.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,606 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 25,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $2,757,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,053. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,185 shares of company stock worth $7,896,576. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

