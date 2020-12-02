Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 36.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 315.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ NVAX opened at $123.47 on Wednesday. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $189.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 1.63.
Several analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.93.
In other news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 4,112 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $443,273.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,606 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 25,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $2,757,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,053. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,185 shares of company stock worth $7,896,576. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.
