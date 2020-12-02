Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Holdings in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,062 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.74% of Tricida worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCDA. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,094,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 716,039 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 2,867.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,836,000 after acquiring an additional 627,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,623,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,081,000 after acquiring an additional 263,999 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,059,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 231,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 134,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tricida in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tricida in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tricida currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. Tricida, Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $44.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $369.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 11.52.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33). As a group, research analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tricida Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

