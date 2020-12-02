Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 1,268 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,106,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $504.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $496.96 and its 200 day moving average is $483.79. The stock has a market cap of $222.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,789 shares of company stock worth $121,329,268 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.74.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

