Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 5,936 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,776,253,000 after buying an additional 18,911,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,821,000 after acquiring an additional 716,930 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 279.6% during the second quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 339,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,201,000 after buying an additional 249,837 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,342,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,427,000 after buying an additional 220,181 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD opened at $133.63 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $138.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.