Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 897.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Eaton were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Eaton by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 1.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 9.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $120.70 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $123.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.67.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

