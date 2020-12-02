Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 897.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,890 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 125,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 33.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 41.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on KEY shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KeyCorp to $26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.