Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 2,760 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,451 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.28.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

