Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 2,936 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.1% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 224,337 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 16.5% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 131,616 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 18,594 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $205,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 397.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 80,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 64,085 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $3,271,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.48, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.42.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

