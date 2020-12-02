Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 4,813 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 932.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in American Tower by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $235.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.75. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $104.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.31.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,876. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.