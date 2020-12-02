Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 524 Shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.06% of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $3,230,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after buying an additional 72,858 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 634.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 26,160 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $154.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.47. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $155.43.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

