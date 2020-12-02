Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 7,078 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,097.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.73.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,355 shares of company stock worth $228,825. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

