Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 823 Shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $72,337,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after buying an additional 93,778 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after buying an additional 83,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,197,000 after buying an additional 79,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 707,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,394,000 after buying an additional 41,268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPU opened at $138.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $96.09 and a 1-year high of $156.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.67 and a 200 day moving average of $131.76.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

