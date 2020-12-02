Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys New Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 73.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 21.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 84,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 14,996 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 15.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after buying an additional 17,011 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2,456.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 100,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Ingredion stock opened at $78.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

