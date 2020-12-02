Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

Shares of BND opened at $88.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

