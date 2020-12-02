Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 482.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Booking by 1,402.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,277 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Booking by 419.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,763,000 after purchasing an additional 261,075 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 87.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,268,000 after purchasing an additional 233,397 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,844,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,549,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,052.67 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,128.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,858.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,753.01.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $45.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,835.74.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

