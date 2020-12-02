Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 1.73% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3,930.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 829.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 28,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBMP opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $27.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99.

