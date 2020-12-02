Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROK opened at $246.96 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $267.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $74,270.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,300.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,709 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.47.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

