Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in S&P Global by 61.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 31.8% during the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 14,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 85.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 468,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,156,000 after acquiring an additional 216,061 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 44.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 173,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,495,000 after acquiring an additional 53,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 73,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $334.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $340.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.18. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.