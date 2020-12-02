Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1 Million Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 20.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $129.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.54.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

