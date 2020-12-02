Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $539,000 Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $2,291,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,416,401.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad Phillips sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $477,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,469.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,284. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.16. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAR. Stephens began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CSFB began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

