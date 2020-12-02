Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 571.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $51.50.

