Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $578,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 480.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,741 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,785 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Ford Motor by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

