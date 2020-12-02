Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $614,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $129.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.05. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $131.90.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

