Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $657,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $919,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $3,739,096.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,428,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,510,816.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $578,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,555,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,707 shares of company stock worth $7,026,070. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $107.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average of $98.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $107.37.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

