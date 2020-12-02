Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $791,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Deere & Company by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 662.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.72.

Shares of DE stock opened at $255.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deere & Company news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

