Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $877,000 Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) by 67,605.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,169 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 105,601 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 475,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,928,000 after purchasing an additional 59,840 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $838,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 157,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter.

BBRE opened at $78.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average of $73.36.

