Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $926,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.32.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.77.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

