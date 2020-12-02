Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $993,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,043,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854,416 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Cit Bank NA Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 474.2% during the second quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 43,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,525 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $182.70 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $185.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.